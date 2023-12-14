Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Bedard's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor Bedard vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:20 per game on the ice, is -14.

In 10 of 28 games this season Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bedard has a point in 19 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Bedard has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bedard's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Bedard Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 1 24 Points 0 12 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

