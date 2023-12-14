On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Cole Guttman going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

  • Guttman has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Guttman has zero points on the power play.
  • Guttman averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 4-3 OT
10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 3-2
10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:56 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

