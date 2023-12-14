Player prop bet options for Vince Dunn, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Seattle Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 24 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games (playing 19:20 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Philipp Kurashev has scored 16 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has six goals and 10 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Chicago's Jason Dickinson is among the leading scorers on the team with 14 total points (nine goals and five assists).

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Dunn is Seattle's leading contributor with 23 points. He has four goals and 19 assists this season.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6

