The Seattle Kraken will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, December 14, with the Blackhawks having lost seven consecutive road games.

Watch NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Kraken and Blackhawks square off.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks Kraken 4-3 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (97 in total), 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 19 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 28 12 12 24 26 24 40.9% Philipp Kurashev 22 6 10 16 12 12 55.8% Jason Dickinson 28 9 5 14 10 23 47.6% Nick Foligno 28 4 8 12 9 21 45.9% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

The Kraken's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players