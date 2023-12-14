The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Vlasic light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).
  • Vlasic has zero points on the power play.
  • Vlasic's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.