The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in this outing.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Wednesday's prop bet for Haliburton is 27.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (12.5).

Haliburton has knocked down 3.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 19.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Wednesday is 2.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Turner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Bruce Brown's 12.6 points per game are 1.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -104)

The 30.3 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 4.2 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (34.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lillard's assists average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.