A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth, 30.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) host Tyrese Haliburton (13th, 26.2) and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) on December 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 51.0% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Indiana has put together a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 25th.

The Pacers put up 9.3 more points per game (128.5) than the Bucks allow (119.2).

When it scores more than 119.2 points, Indiana is 13-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are not as good offensively, scoring 126.7 points per game, compared to 131.0 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 118.8 points per game at home, compared to 132.9 away.

At home Indiana is giving up 118.8 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than it is away (132.9).

This season the Pacers are picking up fewer assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (32.0).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries