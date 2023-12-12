When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Taylor Raddysh find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:35 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.