The Chicago Blackhawks, with Seth Jones, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Jones' props? Here is some information to help you.

Seth Jones vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Jones has yet to score a goal through 27 games this season.

Jones has a point in 10 of 27 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Jones has an assist in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Jones' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Jones going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 27 Games 3 11 Points 0 0 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

