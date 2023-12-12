Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zaitsev find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-0
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
