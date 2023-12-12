Should you wager on MacKenzie Entwistle to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Entwistle has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:46 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

