For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Lukas Reichel a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

