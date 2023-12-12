Should you bet on Louis Crevier to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crevier stats and insights

Crevier is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Crevier has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.