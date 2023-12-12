Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County, Indiana has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Knox County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Knox High School at Loogootee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Loogootee, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
