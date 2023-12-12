The IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) are heavy underdogs (+23.5) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game airs on B1G+. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -23.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points only twice this season.

IUPUI has a 142.0-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.5 more points than this game's point total.

IUPUI is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-6-0 mark of IUPUI.

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 6 60% 78.5 143.7 67.2 144 144.4 IUPUI 2 28.6% 65.2 143.7 76.8 144 142.8

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 65.2 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 67.2 the Golden Gophers give up.

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 IUPUI 1-6-0 0-0 3-4-0

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota IUPUI 6-11 Home Record 4-9 1-9 Away Record 0-15 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

