How to Watch IUPUI vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
IUPUI vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: B1G+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.
- IUPUI has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 192nd.
- The Jaguars score an average of 65.2 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 67.2 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- IUPUI has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, IUPUI scored 1.5 more points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (64.9).
- At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.9).
- At home, IUPUI knocked down 4.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 71-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|L 75-58
|Lantz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Defiance
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
