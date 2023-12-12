Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Tuesday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Bedard's 23 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with six goals and 10 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 36 points in 23 games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 3 3 2 at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Leon Draisaitl has 11 goals and 21 assists to total 32 points (1.3 per game).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.