Blackhawks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) will aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six in a row on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-500)
|Blackhawks (+375)
|7
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won eight of the 26 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 21.1% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played 10 games this season with more than 7 goals.
Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|87 (9th)
|Goals
|65 (30th)
|84 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|93 (24th)
|24 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (29th)
|19 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 4-5-1 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.7 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (65 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 93 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.
- Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
