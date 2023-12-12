The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) will aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six in a row on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-500) Blackhawks (+375) 7

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won eight of the 26 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 21.1% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played 10 games this season with more than 7 goals.

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 87 (9th) Goals 65 (30th) 84 (15th) Goals Allowed 93 (24th) 24 (5th) Power Play Goals 9 (29th) 19 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 4-5-1 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.7 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (65 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 93 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.

Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

