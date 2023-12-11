Oddsmakers have set player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and others when the Indiana Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSDETX and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156)

Haliburton has put up 26.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- four -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (12.5).

Haliburton has made four three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 18.5-point prop bet set for Myles Turner on Monday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

He has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -189)

Monday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 11.5 points, 1.2 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Brown averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday.

Brown's 1.4 three-pointers made per game is 0.9 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Monday's prop bet for Cunningham is 23.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Cunningham, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

