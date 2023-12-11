The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will look to break a 19-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) on December 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Indiana has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Pacers score 10.2 more points per game (128.4) than the Pistons give up (118.2).

When Indiana totals more than 118.2 points, it is 12-4.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Pacers post 126.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 131 points per game in road games.

When playing at home, Indiana is allowing 15.3 fewer points per game (118.8) than in away games (134.1).

In home games, the Pacers are draining 2.8 more threes per game (15.9) than in away games (13.1). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Pacers Injuries