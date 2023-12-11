The Detroit Pistons (2-20) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (12-8) after losing 10 home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSIN

BSDETX and BSIN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 124.9 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Pistons' -225 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 108 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 118.2 per outing (23rd in league).

These teams rack up a combined 236.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams together give up 243.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Indiana has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Detroit has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +4000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.