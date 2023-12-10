Will Zack Moss hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Moss, has carried the ball 160 times for 723 yards (65.7 per game), with five touchdowns.

Moss has tacked on 20 catches for 144 yards (13.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.

He, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8 55 0 2 15 0 Week 13 @Titans 19 51 0 2 6 0

