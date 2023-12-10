Zack Moss will be up against the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moss, who leads the team with 723 rushing yards on 160 attempts (65.7 ypg), also has five rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Moss has also caught 20 balls for 144 yards (13.1 ypg). He's scored one TD through the air attack.

Moss vs. the Bengals

Moss vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 13 opposing players this year.

The Bengals have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 133.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Bengals have totaled 14 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Bengals' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 73.5 (-115)

Moss Rushing Insights

So far this season, Moss has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Colts, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.7% of the time while running 44.3%.

His team has attempted 336 rushes this season. He's taken 160 of those carries (47.6%).

Moss has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 20.7% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 33 red zone rushing carries (45.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Zack Moss Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Moss Receiving Insights

Moss, in two of five games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moss has received 6.1% of his team's 423 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He has been targeted 26 times this season, averaging 5.5 yards per target.

Moss has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With four red zone targets, Moss has been on the receiving end of 8.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

