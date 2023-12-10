Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Johnson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Johnson has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.