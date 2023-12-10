The Chicago Blackhawks, Taylor Raddysh among them, play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at United Center. Prop bets for Raddysh are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In four of 26 games this season, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raddysh has a point in six games this year through 26 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Raddysh has an assist in two of 26 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 26 Games 2 6 Points 1 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

