Will Sam LaPorta pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has posted a 679-yard season on 64 catches with six scores so far. He has been targeted on 86 occasions, and averages 56.6 yards.

LaPorta has grabbed a touchdown pass in five of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1 Week 13 @Saints 9 9 140 1

