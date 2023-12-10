The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

Mara Braun: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaya Battle: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Grocholski: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mallory Heyer: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sophie Hart: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Players to Watch

Braun: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Battle: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Grocholski: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Heyer: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Hart: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.