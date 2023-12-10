Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) against the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3) at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Minnesota, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Boilermakers took care of business in their most recent outing 83-57 against Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Purdue vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 70, Purdue 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers picked up their best win of the season on November 16 by registering a 72-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Purdue has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Golden Gophers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Purdue is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 22) on November 16

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 210) on November 12

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 218) on December 1

83-56 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314) on December 3

83-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 317) on December 6

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Jeanae Terry: 3.7 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 25.8 FG%

3.7 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 25.8 FG% Madison Layden: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Caitlyn Harper: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.4 PTS, 44.1 FG%

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game, with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (138th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

