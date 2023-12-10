The Chicago Blackhawks, with Philipp Kurashev, take the ice Sunday versus the Washington Capitals at United Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kurashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Kurashev has a goal in five of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kurashev has a point in 10 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kurashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 20 Games 2 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

