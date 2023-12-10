Should you bet on Philipp Kurashev to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Kurashev has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

