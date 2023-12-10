See how every OVC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
  • Overall Rank: 193rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
  • Last Game: W 86-77 vs North Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Mary-Woods
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UT Martin

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 252nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
  • Last Game: L 81-67 vs NC State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Evansville
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-11
  • Overall Rank: 253rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
  • Last Game: L 74-52 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Opponent: Boyce
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Little Rock

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 264th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
  • Last Game: W 93-84 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Murray State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SIU-Edwardsville

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 266th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
  • Last Game: L 83-71 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Central Christian Bible
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 282nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
  • Last Game: W 68-59 vs Green Bay

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eureka
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 303rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
  • Last Game: L 73-70 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Blackburn
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Indiana

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 308th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
  • Last Game: L 98-54 vs Indiana State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Francis (IL)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tennessee Tech

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 323rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
  • Last Game: W 81-74 vs Bethel (TN)

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Alabama
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Lindenwood

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-22
  • Overall Rank: 331st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
  • Last Game: W 81-64 vs Avila

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ IUPUI
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southeast Missouri State

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
  • Overall Rank: 351st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: L 89-80 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lindsey Wilson
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

