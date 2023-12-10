Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zaitsev light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zaitsev stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.