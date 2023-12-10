In the upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Nick Foligno to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in three of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Foligno has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Foligno averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

