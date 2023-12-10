MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MVC teams will take the court across two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Marquette Golden Eagles playing the Illinois State Redbirds at Redbird Arena.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Indiana State Sycamores
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marquette Golden Eagles at Illinois State Redbirds
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.