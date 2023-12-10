When Mo Alie-Cox suits up for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 14 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox's 10 targets have resulted in six catches for 102 yards (11.3 per game) and one score.

Alie-Cox, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0

