Will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals play in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Pittman has caught 87 balls for a team-best 889 yards and four TDs. He has been targeted 127 times, averaging 74.1 yards per game.

Pittman has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1

