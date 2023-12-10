Our computer model projects a win for the Detroit Lions when they meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions rank 14th in total defense this year (322.4 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 400.6 total yards per game. From an offensive angle, the Bears are generating 323.3 total yards per game (20th-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL defensively (318.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Lions vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3.5) Over (43) Lions 28, Bears 20

Place your bets on the Lions-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Detroit has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Detroit games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Lions games have had an average of 46.5 points this season, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 40.8% chance to win.

Chicago has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Bears have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

So far this year, seven of Chicago's 12 games with a set number have hit the over.

This season, Bears games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.4, which is 0.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 27.3 23.8 28.7 22.7 25.8 25 Chicago 20.2 24.7 21.4 22.6 19.3 26.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.