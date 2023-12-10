The Detroit Lions (9-3) will square off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (4-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.

Lions vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up four points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bears have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost five times, and tied three times in 12 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Lions have won the third quarter three times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this year, the Bears have won the third quarter five times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bears have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in six games.

Lions vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 12 games this season, the Lions have been winning after the first half nine times (8-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (1-2).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bears have been leading four times (3-1 in those games), have been losing six times (0-6), and have been tied two times (1-1).

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11.9 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (2-4 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

