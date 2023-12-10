In the Week 14 contest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kylen Granson get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson's 20 grabs have gotten him 247 yards (24.7 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 34 times.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0

