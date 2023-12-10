Jonathan Taylor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Taylor's stats can be found on this page.

In the running game, Taylor has season stats of 100 rushes for 414 yards and four TDs, picking up 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 16 catches on 19 targets for 137 yards.

Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

No other running back is on the injury report for the Colts.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Taylor 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 414 4 4.1 19 16 137 1

Taylor Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 15 91 2 0 0 0

