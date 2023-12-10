Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Looking to bet on Dickinson's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Dickinson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson has averaged 15:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Dickinson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Dickinson has an assist in five of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Dickinson hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dickinson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 26 Games 2 14 Points 1 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

