When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Isaak Phillips find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

