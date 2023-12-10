Horizon teams will take the court across two games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Akron Zips squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings at Wolstein Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Akron Zips at Cleveland State Vikings 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Detroit Mercy Titans at Northern Illinois Huskies 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!