Will Gardner Minshew Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 14?
Should you wager on Gardner Minshew getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Minshew has racked up 23 carries for 52 yards (4.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Minshew has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has run for a TD in two games.
Gardner Minshew Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|19
|23
|171
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|27
|44
|227
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|11
|14
|155
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|33
|55
|329
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|15
|23
|305
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2
|Week 8
|Saints
|23
|41
|213
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|17
|26
|127
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|18
|28
|194
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|24
|41
|251
|0
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Week 13
|@Titans
|26
|42
|312
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
