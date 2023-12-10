Should you bet on David Montgomery getting into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has churned out a team-best 704 rushing yards (78.2 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Montgomery also has nine catches for 87 yards (9.7 per game).

Montgomery has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in eight games.

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 18 56 1 1 -1 0

