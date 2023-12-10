David Montgomery will be facing the best rushing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Chicago Bears in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Montgomery has totaled a team-high 704 yards on 151 carries, good for 78.2 rushing yards per game. He has scored 10 TDs on the ground. And Montgomery has added nine receptions for 87 yards (9.7 ypg).

Montgomery vs. the Bears

Montgomery vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 76 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The run defense of the Bears is allowing 79 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks first in the NFL.

Opponents of the Bears have scored six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bears' defense is third in the league in that category.

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery has hit the rushing yards over in seven of nine opportunities (77.8%).

The Lions have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 358 rushes this season. He's taken 151 of those carries (42.2%).

Montgomery has rushed for at least one touchdown eight times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 25.6% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

He has 40 red zone rushing carries (50.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-120)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Montgomery has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Montgomery has received 3.5% of his team's 430 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times this season, averaging 5.8 yards per target.

Having played nine games this year, Montgomery has not tallied a TD reception.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

