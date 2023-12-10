Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 52 points.
As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Eagles, check out their betting insights and trends. Before the Eagles take on the Cowboys, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-3.5)
|52
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-3.5)
|51.5
|-184
|+154
Dallas vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: NBC
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Dallas has gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys are 6-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Eight of Dallas' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- Philadelphia is 6-3-3 against the spread this season.
- There have been seven Philadelphia games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.
Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-111)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-118)
|-
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.5 (-111)
|-
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-115)
|-
|Tony Pollard
|-
|-
|60.5 (-111)
|-
|22.5 (-110)
|-
|Dak Prescott
|294.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+160)
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|79.5 (-115)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|-
|50.5 (-111)
|-
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|Jalen Hurts
|255.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+100)
|37.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
