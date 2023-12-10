Colts vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (7-5) team on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Colts have won four games in a row.
Bengals and Colts recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Colts vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|2
|44
|-125
|+105
Colts vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- Colts games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44 points in eight of 12 outings.
- Indianapolis has a 43.3-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Colts have covered the spread eight times this year (8-4-0).
- The Colts have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.
- Indianapolis has entered six games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
Cincinnati Bengals
- The average point total in Cincinnati's contests this year is 44.5, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals have covered the spread five times over 12 games with a set spread.
- The Bengals have won 57.1% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-3).
- Cincinnati has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
Bengals vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|20.5
|21
|22.8
|22
|44.5
|6
|12
|Colts
|25
|8
|24.7
|27
|43.3
|8
|12
Colts vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends
Colts
- In its past three contests, Indianapolis has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three games, the Colts have gone over the total twice.
- The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-27 total points, -2.3 per game), while the Colts have scored just four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).
Bengals
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.
- In its past three games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
- The Bengals have been outscored by 27 points this season (2.3 points per game), while the Colts have put up only four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|43.5
|43.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|23.0
|22.7
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-3-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-4
|1-1
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|44.8
|44.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|23.8
|24.2
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|2-3-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
