The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Colts Insights

The Colts score just 2.2 more points per game (25) than the Bengals give up (22.8).

The Colts rack up 342.5 yards per game, 45.7 fewer yards than the 388.2 the Bengals give up.

This season Indianapolis runs for 18.1 fewer yards per game (115.8) than Cincinnati allows (133.9).

The Colts have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (19).

Colts Away Performance

On the road, the Colts put up 23.5 points per game and concede 20.5. That's less than they score (25) and allow (24.7) overall.

The Colts accumulate 308.5 yards per game in road games (34 less than their overall average), and give up 330.3 away from home (25 less than overall).

Indianapolis racks up 223.2 passing yards per game in road games (3.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 196.2 on the road (25.9 less than overall).

The Colts' average yards rushing in road games (85.3) is lower than their overall average (115.8). But their average yards conceded in away games (134.2) is higher than overall (133.3).

The Colts convert 35.2% of third downs on the road (1.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 39.6% in road games (1.5% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at New England W 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee W 31-28 CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/31/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.