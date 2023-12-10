How to Watch Colts vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
We provide more details below.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Colts Insights
- The Colts score just 2.2 more points per game (25) than the Bengals give up (22.8).
- The Colts rack up 342.5 yards per game, 45.7 fewer yards than the 388.2 the Bengals give up.
- This season Indianapolis runs for 18.1 fewer yards per game (115.8) than Cincinnati allows (133.9).
- The Colts have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (19).
Colts Away Performance
- On the road, the Colts put up 23.5 points per game and concede 20.5. That's less than they score (25) and allow (24.7) overall.
- The Colts accumulate 308.5 yards per game in road games (34 less than their overall average), and give up 330.3 away from home (25 less than overall).
- Indianapolis racks up 223.2 passing yards per game in road games (3.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 196.2 on the road (25.9 less than overall).
- The Colts' average yards rushing in road games (85.3) is lower than their overall average (115.8). But their average yards conceded in away games (134.2) is higher than overall (133.3).
- The Colts convert 35.2% of third downs on the road (1.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 39.6% in road games (1.5% higher than overall).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|W 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 27-20
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Tennessee
|W 31-28
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS

