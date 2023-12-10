Our computer model predicts a win for the Cincinnati Bengals when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Offensively, the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL with 20.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (388.2 points allowed per contest). With 25 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th, giving up 24.7 points per contest.

Colts vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-2) Over (44) Bengals 25, Colts 21

Colts Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season, the Colts have an ATS record of 3-3.

Indianapolis games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this year.

The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Colts games (43.3).

Bengals Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bengals a 55.6% chance to win.

Cincinnati has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice when favored by 2 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

In Cincinnati's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Bengals games have had an average of 44.5 points this season, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Colts vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 20.5 22.8 20.2 20 20.8 25.5 Indianapolis 25 24.7 26.5 28.8 23.5 20.5

